1 Injured After Anti-Semitic Attack on Outdoor Menorah Lighting in Kentucky

A candle lighting ceremony in Yerushalayim, on the last night of Chanukah, 2018. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

The third night of Chanukah was marred for the Chabad community of Bluegrass, Kentucky, when a driver passing by swore and jeered at the outdoor candle lighting on Saturday night.

The Times of Israel reported that a congregant went over to the car to ask the man to stop, and he drove off, running over the congregant’s leg.

The congregant was taken to the hospital, and was released to heal at home on Sunday.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin told, the Chabad rabbi, said the victim shouted, ‘First let’s light the menorah” and vowed he was “not going to allow that to stop us from celebrating our faith.'”

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear condemned the hate crime in a statement on social media. "The anti-Semitic attack reported Saturday night outside of the Jewish Student Center is an outrage. This hate has absolutely no place in the commonwealth as we build a better Kentucky that is fair and equitable for all of our people," he wrote.

Chabad of Bluegrass has suffered from vandalism and Rabbi Litvin launched neighborly educational programs in response.

“Our scheduled lighting a will continue to take place across Kentucky,” wrote Rabbi Litvin on social media. “[We] encourage everyone to share their light with the community. May we soon see the day where the light of the menorah is seen everywhere, and we never know of darkness or hate.”