YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 9:26 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visit the Maccabi Healthcare Services vaccine complex for COVID-19 in Tel Aviv, Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via Reuters)

The Health Ministry announced Sunday that as of Tuesday, Dec. 15, quarantine will be cut down from 14 to 10 days with two negative coronavirus tests.

The first test will be need to be performed in the beginning of the quarantine period and the second at least nine days after possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient and no less than 24 hours after the first test.

If both tests return negative results the duration of isolation will be cut, and the person will be released.