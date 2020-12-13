Netanyahu Lawyers Claim Investigators Acted Illegally

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 12:17 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad arrives at the District Court in Yerushalayim for a hearing. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s legal team continued to hammer away at the legitimacy of the state’s investigation of the PM on Sunday, claiming that it was conducted in a prejudicial manner, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu’s lawyers Boaz Ben-Tzur and Amit Hadad asked the Yerushalayim District Court to order prosecutors to divulge the attorney general’s authorizations to initiate each of the three criminal investigations against him.

They claim that “police investigators worked to conduct a general, amorphous and limitless investigation” into the prime minister, operating as if they had a ‘blank check’ collect any shred of gossip as long as it’s related to the prime minister, which is illegal,” rather than obtaining approval to probe a specific allegation.

They cited as evidence the 2016 testimony of former national security adviser Uzi Arad, who “was asked to give incriminating information regarding the prime minister, no matter the nature of the information.”

“This is a personal investigation, rather than an investigation that focuses on a concrete suspicion,” they concluded.