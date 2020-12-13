N.J. Healthcare Workers to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Tuesday

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:27 pm |

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visits an alternate care facility at New Bridge Bergen Medical Center in Paramus, N.J., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Michael Karas/The Record via AP, Pool)

The governor of New Jersey says health care workers in New Jersey will begin receiving vaccinations for the coronavirus this week at a Newark hospital.

Gov. Phil Murphy said during a media interview that he will be at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday for the first COVID-19 vaccinations. He said the bulk of the 76,000 doses constituting the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will go to health care workers with some going to residents and staff at long-term care homes.

The governor said he believes that by April or May, everyone in the state will have access to one of the vaccines. He’s urging people not to relax efforts to stem the spread of the virus, especially limiting holiday celebrations to immediate family.

“For all the good news … the next number of weeks are going to be [a nightmare], I fear. So we’re begging people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down, even when you’re in private settings,” the Democratic governor said, adding that 60 to 80% of transmission is now believed to be occurring in such settings.

New Jersey, like the rest of the country, has seen a resurgence of the virus, with daily caseloads climbing above their highest points in the spring. The rolling weekly average has also ticked up steadily.