YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:30 am |

Likud MK David Bitan. (Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90)

MK David Bitan (Likud) was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital on Motzoei Shabbos after feeling unwell and suffering from difficulty breathing.

Bitan announced last week that he contracted the coronavirus.

Bitan’s condition is defined as moderate to severe.

His family said that he was in good condition and was receiving oxygen and was not on a respirator.

Several ministers and MKs have contracted the virus, but none have been hospitalized.