Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 8:52 am |

A near-empty Knesset plenum. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The vote on the first reading of a bill to dissolve the Knesset and call for early elections has been delayed from Monday to Tuesday.

The Blue and White Party is accusing its coalition partner, Likud, of trying to stall until December 23, when the Knesset will dissolve automatically due to the lack of a state budget.

Likud sources say, however, that they wish to pass the bill so that all sides can come to an agreed upon date for the new elections.