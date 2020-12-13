BDE: Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld Z”l

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11:54 am |

We regret to inform readers of the petirah of Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld z”l of Kew Garden Hills.

A distinguished and respected rabbi, Rabbi Schonfeld served as the rabbi of Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills of decades.

His son, Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld, is currently the rav of the shul. Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld left behind many children who carry of his legacy of Torah and community.

Rabbi Schonfeld was the son of Rabbi Shabsi Schonfeld, himself a distinguished rabbi.

The levayah will take place outside of Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills at 1 PM>

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.