Israel and Bhutan Establish Diplomatic Relations

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -

Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 5:50 pm |

The Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India sign an agreement during a signing ceremony for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bhutan, in the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, December 12. (Courtesy Israeli Embassy in New Delhi/Handout via Reuters)

Israel has established relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally.

Israel‘s accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under U.S.-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad.

The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations, Israel‘s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel‘s circle of recognition is growing and expanding,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Motzoei Shabbos. “The establishment of relations between us and the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel‘s ties in Asia.”

Bhutan relied on India for guidance on its foreign and defense policy until a friendship treaty was revised in 2007. It maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries.

A signing ceremony was held between the Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, a joint press release posted on the Bhutanese Foreign Ministry’s website said.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations [will] create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual benefit,” it said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement, adding there had been contacts with other countries which wanted to establish relations.

Israel and Morocco on Thursday agreed to normalize ties in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making it the fourth Arab country after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.