El Al, Israir Working on Direct Flights to Morocco

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3:56 am |

Parked airplanes belonging to Israir and El Al company are seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement of normalization between Israel and Morocco, Israir airlines quickly announced that within a few months, they would begin 20 flights a week between the two countries.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkis told Yediot Acharonot that “if all parties are serious, it will be possible to open direct lines within three months.”

El Al also said it was examining the possibility of establishing direct flights between Israel and Morocco.

Such flights “would be very popular among Israeli clientele,” El Al said in a statement.

El Al said that it “will begin operational preparations for operating direct flights to Casablanca, subject to obtaining all the necessary approvals from the various authorities.”

In addition, Moroccan King Mohammed told Trump by phone on Thursday that Morocco intends to facilitate direct flights for Israeli tourists to and from Morocco, according to a statement from Morocco’s royal court.

Morocco will become the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in just four months, following the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.