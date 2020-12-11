1,865 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3:03 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

There were 1,865 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Thursday the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

The Health Ministry also announced that they conducted 70,960 tests, with around 2.7% of tests returning a positive result. Some 320 of current patients are in serious condition, with 108 intubated. The country’s death toll stands at 2,962.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry revealed on Thursday the list of people who will be prioritized to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“From a health point of view, our priority is quite simple, and it is similar to most of the world,” said Dr. Boaz Lev, ombudsman for the ministry’s medical professions.

Priority will first be given to the country’s 250,000 medical professionals. Next will be some 350,000 elderly citizens living in the country’s geriatric institutions and other senior citizens.

“We need to set an age limit. We think the limit will be 50 or 60, according to the number of vaccines we will receive,” Lev said.

Next in line will be people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19, such as people who are morbidly obese, have diabetes or who have undergone organ transplants.

After that, people who are being treated in the country’s mental hospitals – around 200,000 people.

Then the IDF, and finally the rest of the population will be eligible.