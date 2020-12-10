Hundreds of Thousands More Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Land in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:02 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday. (Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters)

Another plane with hundreds of thousands of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after the first batch of Pfizer vaccines landed in Israel on Wednesday morning.

Israel will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to citizens on December 27, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday night.

He said the aim would be to administer vaccines to 60,000 people per day, mainly through the health funds.

Every person who is vaccinated will receive a green passport and will be able to move freely, he added, though he and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the details of the program would be coming soon. “The more you get vaccinated, the more the economy will be able to open up,” Edelstein said Wednesday night.