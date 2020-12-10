Want up-to-the-
December 10, 2020
December 10, 2020
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"א
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"א
Community
First Night of Chanukah in Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael
Community
First Night of Chanukah in Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael
By Hamodia Staff
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:30 am
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"א
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:30 am |
כ"ד כסלו תשפ"א
Harav Shlomo Kohn, Rav of Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael community, lights the menorah on Thursday night, the first night of Chanukah, before Maariv. (Y. Rosenbaum)
https://hamodia.com/hamod-uploads/2020/12/WhatsApp-Video-2020-12-10-at-13.52.44.mp4
Previous
