Ben Gurion Arrivals Crowding Out Cornavirus Rules

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:39 pm |

The entrance to the new coronavirus lab at Ben-Gurion Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The scene at the arrivals terminal at Ben Gurion Airport overnight Wednesday made a farce of the coronavirus regulations as incoming passengers were not keeping social distancing nor separating themselves by “red” and “green” countries, according to a report by Channel 12.

A photo taken by reporter Yoav Limor and posted to his Twitter account showed a line of people waiting at passport control about eight across, shoulder to shoulder, and extending into the background as far as the eye could see.

Limor said the congestion was caused by a shortage of passport control clerks on duty at the time, around midnight.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri reportedly dispatched Shlomo Mor-Yosef, Director-General of the Population and Immigration Authority, to the airport to survey the situation “and shake up his people.”

The incident comes in the midst of reports arrivals from abroad who are failing to properly quarantine are driving up infection rates in Israel.

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told Kan news earlier that the government is planning to tighten virus testing and quarantine requirements for passengers returning from red countries such as Turkey, seen as a main culprit.