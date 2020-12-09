New York City to Expand Paid Sick Leave, Beginning 2021

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability with Dr. Ted Long, Exec. Director, Test & Trace. City Hall. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City will be expanding its paid sick leave policies, effective 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at his press conference on Wednesday.

Under de Blasio, the city expanded its paid leave policies in 2014. The new laws add additional days or hours to federal and state-mandated sick leave.

“[If] you’re sick, or a member of your family is sick, getting well really matters,” said de Blasio. “It can’t be a choice between your health and your job, your health and your livelihood…paid sick leave has taken on even greater meaning because of the pandemic.”

Starting January 1st, all employers with 100 or more employees are required to provide up to 56 hours of paid leave. Employers with 4 or less employees, but have $1 million or more in income, have to provide up to 40 hours paid leave. Such employers were previously obligated to provide unpaid 40 hours of leave.

Implemented as of September 30th 2020, employers of domestic workers were required to provide up to 40 hours paid leave. For businesses with 4 of less employees and less than $1 million in assets, they are required to provide 40 hours of unpaid leave.

Employees can accrue their leave days, and employers are required to show that information on their payroll.

If an employee requires a doctor’s note for missing several days, the employer is required to compensate for the appointment.