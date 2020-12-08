Report: Israel Going Ahead With Vaccine Without FDA Approval

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:08 am |

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate is diluted with 1.8ml sodium chloride ready for use at Guy’s Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in London, Tuesday. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS)

Israel Health Ministry has approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine prior to FDA approval, according to a Channel 13 report. Quoting Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, they said that Health Ministry Director General Hezy Levy gave the hospital the go-ahead to use the vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. Britain’s vaccinations are already underway with this vaccine.

Israel Health Ministry gave their okay based on Britain’s decision, despite the FDA not yet ruling on Pfizer’s request for emergency approval.

Israel has ordered eight million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate four million people with the two-doses required.

The first doses of the vaccine are set to arrive Wednesday, with 100,000 doses to be flown in via Ben Gurion International Airport.

Plans for administering the vaccines are still not known.