Israeli High Court Justice to Retire

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:15 pm |

High Court Judge Menachem Mazuz seen during a court hearing on May 15, 2017. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Menachem Mazuz, a judge on Israel’s High Court, announced that he would retire in April of 2021.

Mazuz was appointed to the court on 2014, and was expected to serve until 2025, Times of Israel reported.

He did not give a reason for his decision to step down early.

In a statement, he thanked his fellow judges “for the opportunity to serve alongside them and contribute to advancing the rule of law in Israel and to protect the values of democracy.”

Mazuz is considered to be one of the court’s left-leaning justices. The other two liberal justices, Neal Hendel and Hanan Melcer, are also expected to retire within the next year and a half. With these three retiring, the politicians who control the appointments committee would have the power to fill the empty seats, and shape the 15-member court.