Iran Claims Satellite-Guided Tech Was Used in Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 3:56 am |

This photo released by the Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Nov. 27. (Fars News Agency via AP)

Iran on Sunday alleged that “advanced satellite-controlled technological tools” were used in the Nov. 27 assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the country’s military nuclear program.

The state-backed Tasnim news agency cited Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Ramezan Sharif as saying Israel, which Iran alleged is responsible for the hit, should “expect retaliation.” He claimed the 2,800 “elites of regional Islamic nations” were murdered by Israel over the past 70 years.

Previous reports said the attack was carried out using a remote machine gun attached to a car about 150 meters (yards) from Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle.

According to Tasnim, the entire operation was carried out remotely and without a human presence on the ground.

Separately, Israeli intelligence services have in the past recruited an Iranian official close to the nuclear physicist and recorded a conversation in which he spoke of his efforts to produce “five warheads” on behalf of the Islamic Republic, Israeli media reported Friday.

Senior Arab intelligence officials told Yisrael Hayom that the fact that Iranian officials provide different and sometimes contradictory versions of the events concerning that assassination of such a high-profile nuclear scientist indicates the great embarrassment prevailing among the Islamic republic’s leadership over the incident.

“As time goes by, frustration grows in Tehran over the fact that they have no clue about who was involved in the assassination and how it was executed,” one official said. “What is clear is that these were professional, highly skilled assassins.”

He further dismissed reports that Mujahedin-e-Khalq, an Iranian terror organization that recently made explicit threats against Fakhrizadeh, was involved, saying, “There is no chance that this organization has the ability to carry out such professional operation.”