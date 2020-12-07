Hundreds of Israelis Barred From UAE Granted Entry Visas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 7, 2020

The first arrival of a flydubai commercial flight to Israel, at Ben Gurion Airport, Nov. 26. (Emil Salman/Pool via AP)

About 200 Israeli tourists were held up in the Dubai airport on Monday morning after landing in the United Arab Emirates amid confusion about visa regulations.

The visitors arrived at Dubai International Airport on a flydubai flight and were initially barred from entering the country, with UAE authorities telling the travelers that the visa requirements for Israelis had been changed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry intervened, reaching out to UAE officials, and after a five-hour delay the Israeli tourists were eventually granted entry after filling out a visa form.

Passengers with non-Israeli citizenship were allowed into the country. The passengers that only had Israeli citizenship were allowed in after filling out an E-visa form. Before the change in regulations on Sunday evening, this was not required. This will now be required for all Israeli visitors.

According to Israeli media reports, the change in visa regulations may have occurred due to hints by Israel that Dubai would be marked as a “red” country, meaning its citizens would not be able to enter Israel without quarantine.