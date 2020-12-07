BD”E: Harav Yisrael Chaim Menashe Friedman, Zt”l, Satmar Dayan

NEW YORK -

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:50 am |

Harav Yisrael Chaim Menashe Friedman, zt”l

The Satmar community of the Rebbe Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, shlita, and the Chassidic world at large, mourn the petirah of the Dayan Hagaon Harav Yisrael Chaim Menashe Friedman, zt”l, on Monday morning.

Harav Friedman was 94 at his petirah.

In recent years he was weakened and hospitalized. On Monday his condition deteriorated and many tefillos were held for his refuah, yet the gezeirah was sealed and his neshamah was returned to its Maker.

Harav Friedman served as Rosh Av Beis Din of Satmar for many decades, and he left his mark on the world of dayanus. He was notably niftar on 21 Kislev, the day of the saving of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Yoel Teitelabum, zy”a, from the Nazi regime.

The levayah will be held at 12 midday from the Satmar beis medrash at 152 Rodney St. Williamsburg.

Yehi zichro baruch.