13-Year-Old Dies from Fall in Beit Shemesh

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:43 pm |

Tragedy in Beit Shemesh on Monday afternoon: A 13-year-old boy died after a fall from a fence he was leaning on collapsed.

The boy fell approximately 15 feet, and sustained severe head injuries. He was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Yerushalayim, where doctors confirmed his death after intensive CPR attempts, according to The Jerusalem Post.

ZAKA Beit Shemesh commander Avraham Kap commented on the terrible incident, saying: “It hurts; just a week ago the young man celebrated a bar mitzvah.”

According to data from the Beterem Child Safety organization, since 2015, some 34 children have died after falling from high places, including this boy. So far in 2020, three children have been killed by falling.