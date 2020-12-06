Israel Triples Number of Vaccines Purchased From Moderna

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 5:14 am |

The Health Ministry signed an agreement with Moderna to triple the amount of coronavirus vaccines that the company will provide to Israel in 2021, from two million vaccines to six million, enough to inoculate three million citizens.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated Friday that the updated deal “gives us hope. We see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the development “is great news for Israeli citizens and the Israeli economy.”

“There will be no citizen who wants to be vaccinated whom we will be unable to provide with a vaccine. The professional teams have begun expedited work on the allocation of the vaccines. But it will take several months before we are all vaccinated and we must all strictly adhere to the directives and not become complacent.”

Israel has also signed deals with Pfizer and AstraZeneca and is in negotiations with other companies.

The Israeli-developed Brilife vaccine is expected to be ready in the summer.

The first vaccines are expected to arrive in Israel before the end of December.

The citizens of Israel will not be required to be vaccinated but every citizen will have the option to do so.