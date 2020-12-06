Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

(AP/Hamodia) -

Rudy Giuliani speaking in Philadelphia last month. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump announced the positive test in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks to lead the legal effort in the Trump campaign’s fight against the results of the presidential election, which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden but which the Trump campaign argues was marred by fraudulent ballots.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump tweeted. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal battles regarding the election.