AUTO REVIEW: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Adds Big Screen, Colors, Connectivity for Feature Updates

(Detroit Free Press/TNS)

Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:01 pm |

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus (Lincoln/TNS)

Lincoln’s Nautilus midsize luxury SUV gets a new interior and significant connectivity improvements when the 2021 model arrives in dealerships early next year. The Nautilus will also go into production then in China, a growing market for Lincoln. North American versions of the SUV will continue to come from the Oakville, Ontario, plant that’s always built the Nautilus and its predecessor, the MKX.

The most immediately noticeable changes include luxurious new Black Label models and a 13.2-inch touchscreen — biggest on any Lincoln — connected to the latest version of Ford’s Sync voice recognition and connectivity system. The 2021 Nautilus will also be able to receive over-the-air updates and new features, continually adding functions like your smartphone does.

The current Nautilus was a bright spot for Lincoln amid the otherwise disheartening reliability report recently from Consumer Reports. Lincoln’s newer SUVs, the Corsair and Aviator, scored poorly with the influential publication, but the Nautilus and Navigator escaped criticism.

Electronic updates like those on the ’21 Nautilus can initially be troublesome, but Lincoln is “taking additional steps to improve quality,” communications manager Angie Kozleski said.

“We’re 100% committed to delivering quality to our clients. We’re making progress and will continue to make more.”

The 2021 Nautilus’ instrument panel is all-new, with a wide, low design to emphasize the feeling of space and serenity Lincoln aims to achieve.

Standard driver assist features:

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus’s dashboard was redesigned to create the impression of a wide horizon. (Lincoln/TNS)

— Automatic high beams

— Blind-spot and cross-traffic alerts

— Lane-keeping alert and assist

— Front collision alert and emergency braking

— Pedestrian detection

— Auto brake hold

— Backup sensors

— Post collision braking

The interior also features new leather colors — Espresso and Alpine Venetian — new wood trim and laser-etched details.

“It has been a collaborative process from the beginning between the color and materials team and the design team to ensure that the new themes really sweep the cabin with color in all the right areas and round out the design in a harmonious way,” Lincoln color and materials design manager Ronni Celoto said.

One of the Black Label interior themes, “Flight,” borrows from Lincoln’s larger Aviator SUV.

The Nautilus also gets some exterior changes:

— Three new exterior colors: Asher Gray, Flight Blue and Green Gem

— A new front fascia adds surface lines to strengthen resemblance to Lincoln’s other models

— The upper grille gets more texture and more dimension

— Fine-tuned placement and chrome interior of fog lamps

— Full-width chrome on lower grille

The Nautilus’ drivetrain lineup is unchanged: front- or all-wheel drive; turbocharged 2.7L V6 or 2.0L four-cylinder; and 8-speed automatic transmission.

Prices will be announced closer to when the 2021 Nautilus goes on sale.

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus’s 13.2-inch touchscreen is the biggest in any Lincoln. (Lincoln/TNS)

2021 Lincoln Nautilus at a glance

Five-passenger midsize luxury SUV

Engines: 250-hp 2.0L four-cylinder or 335-hp 2.7L V6

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Wheelbase: 112.2 inches

Length: 190 inches

Width (with mirrors): 86.1 inches

Height: 66.2 inches

Curb weight: 2.0L FWD – 4,165 pounds; 2.0L AWD – 4,339; 2.7L AWD – 4,545

Towing capacity: 3,500 pounds with tow kit

Passenger volume: 108.3 cubic feet

Cargo volume behind rear seats: 37.2 cubic feet

Assembly: Nautiluses sold in North America built in Oakville, Ontario