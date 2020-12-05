Report: Israel’s Nuclear Scientists Receive Warning Could Be Targeted by Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6:09 pm |

View of the nuclear reactor in Dimona. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

Following the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the outskirts of Tehran last week, senior officials and employees who have worked in the past at the alleged Israeli nuclear facility in Dimona have been warned that they must exercise caution in their daily activities, Kan News reported Friday.

A scientist who was once employed at the Dimona facility was notably asked to change his routine, and was also warned to be wary of suspicious packages and any unusual events, according to information obtained by Kan.

Moreover, the man was reportedly told by intelligence sources that they could not rule out the possibility of Iranian agents monitoring him via the internet and social media.

The warnings come as Tehran blamed Israel for the high-ranking scientist’s assassination and threatened with revenge.

Israeli officials have declined to comment on Fakhrizadeh’s death.