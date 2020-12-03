Zarif: Tehran Will Show Full Compliance If U.S. Returns to 2015 Nuclear Deal

(Reuters) -

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily/File Photo)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday urged the United States to show good will by returning to a 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump walked out of. He said that if the U.S. honored its original commitments, Tehran would show full compliance with the pact.

Zarif also said that Iran is ready to engage in further prisoner swaps after last week exchanging a jailed British-Australian academic with three Iranians detained abroad.

“We can always engage in that, it is in the interests of everybody,” Zarif told an Italian diplomatic conference speaking via video-link. “Iran is ready to reciprocate. We can do it tomorrow. We can also do it today.”