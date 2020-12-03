U.K. Medical Official: Other Regulators Not Far Behind U.K. on Pfizer Vaccine

LONDON (Reuters) -

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:34 am |

A line of freezers holding COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer/Handout via Reuters/File)

England’s deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britain’s regulators to authorize Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“I actually don’t expect other regulators, particularly the U.S. regulator, to be very far behind with this vaccine,” Jonathan Van-Tam told the BBC on Thursday.

“I think this will be solved in a matter of days in the sense that I think that the regulators are very close behind.”