Thousands Attend Levaya of Harav Chaddash zt”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm |

A view of the levaya of Harav Aharon David Hadash zt”l, Mashgiach of Mir Yeshiva, Yerushalayim on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Thousands of Jews from around the country converged on Yerushalayim on Thursday to take part in the levaya of Harav Aharon Dovid Chaddash, zt”l, Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim. The Mashgiach was seriously ill for the past few weeks, and his condition worsened today as his family rushed to his bedside. He was 90 years old.

Harav Chaddash was born in 5691/1931 to his illustrious parents, Harav Meir Chaddash, zt”l Mashgiach of Yeshivas Chevron, and Rebbetzin Tizivia Leah, a”h. Rebbitzen Tzivia was a daughter of Harav Naftoli Menachem Hutner, zt”l, a talmid of the Chofetz Chaim who learned with Harav Elchanan Wasserman, Hy”d zt”l, who served as one of the Rabbanim of Eisheshok. Rav Naftoli Menachem was the son of Harav Yosef Zundel Hutner, zt”l, the Rav of Eiseshok. Rav Yosef Zundel was one of the most prestigious Rabbanim in Lita, and he gave the haskamah on the sefer of the Chofetz Chaim.

As a young bachur, Rav Aharon learned in Yeshivas Chevron, and married Chasidah, the daughter of Harav Chaim Zev Finkel, zt”l, the Mashgiach of Mir at the time. After his father in law was niftar in 5625/1965, Rav Aharon assumed his position and began his long service as Mashgiach, a position he kept for 55 years.

He knew the thousands of bachurim who learned in the yeshiva during his tenure, and cared for them as he guided them in their growth in Torah and yiras Shamayim. He would often say, “A Mashgiach is not a policeman. The success of a policeman is to catch his prey in the heat of a crime. The job of a Mashgiach is just the opposite.”

Rav Aharon’s brother, Harav Moshe Mordechai Chaddash, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan was niftar four years ago. His other siblings include, ybl”c Harav Naftali Chaddash, Mashgiach in Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan; Harav Yosef Chaddash, and his sister, Rebbetzin Shulamit Ezrachi, wife of Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael.

More details from the levayah as they become available.

Hamodia joins the Torah world in mourning the petirah of Harav Chaddash. Yehi zichro baruch.