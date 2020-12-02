Chief Adviser Hopes for FDA Vaccine Approval Soon

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:29 am |

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A leader of the Trump administration’s effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine said that he expects the Food and Drug Administration to soon authorize the use of a vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui said he hopes by Dec. 10 or 11 a Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S.

Slaoui told ABC on Wednesday morning that he “would expect the FDA to reach a similar conclusion” as British authorities did by approving emergency use of a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Slaoui urged people to listen to the experts about taking the vaccine, look at the data and keep their minds open.

Slaoui called the vaccine “an insurance against this virus” and said that it “will get us out of this pandemic.”