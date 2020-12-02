1,182 New COVID-19 Cases as Infection Rate Falls

YERUSHALAYIM -

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus at a mobile testing station, in Lod, on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

1,182 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

That shows a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases as compared to Monday, despite an increase in the number of tests performed. On Monday, 1,247 new cases of the virus were diagnosed. There were 62,810 tests conducted Tuesday, up from 56,488 on Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell to 1.9% on Tuesday, down from 2.2% Monday, 2.6% Sunday, and 3.4% on Shabbos.

Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 2,877, with six new fatalities reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 11,072 active cases of the virus, including 534 hospitalized patients.

Of those hospitalized, 94 are on respirators, from the 266 who are listed in serious condition.