Flydubai Soaring on New Routes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:31 am |

An Israeli passenger from a flyDubai flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, waves his Israeli passport on arrival at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Flydubai anticipates that current plans for 60 flights a week between Dubai and Tel Aviv will have to be expanded 100 to meet passenger demand, Globes reported on Tuesday.

The airlines CEO Al Ghaith said that “Dubai is a destination that justifies this frequency of flights not just for one or two weeks but more than that. A special situation has been created by the coronavirus. Our country is safe and green and because there are not many destinations that you can fly to without going into isolation, there is an opportunity that we are seizing with both hands. We have identified the potential in the field, both through travel agents and wholesale tourism and mutual demand.”

Meanwhile, Israir Airlines and Tourism has begun operating two daily flights to Dubai as of Tuesday, after receiving last-minute flyover permission from Saudi Arabia. Arkia Airlines begins two daily flights from Thursday and El Al Israel will start up it two daily flights from December 13, if all goes well and the Saudi permit is allowed to stand.

When asked by globes if he would have believed it if a couple of months ago they told him that he would be operating flights to Tel Aviv, Ghaith replied:

“I cannot describe to you how much the agreement makes us happy. The change has happened quickly because we trust our leaders and that sums it up. On top of that we deal in commerce and we are used to hosting visitors from all sorts of countries.”

“Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot which specialize in connection flights for Israelis should start worrying?”

“Absolutely and not just them. We are looking at the choices that will open up for Israeli passengers for flights to Australia in three hours less and at the better prices that we can offer. We are a company that suits the curiosity of people to visit new places, mainly those that they had not heard of before.”