Coronavirus Cabinet Revises Mall Limit Downward

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:27 am |

Israelis wearing protective face masks near the Azrieli Towers shopping center in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet approved in a conference call on Monday night a revised outline for the pilot reopening of malls after crowding at shopping centers over the weekend elevated fears of spreading the pandemic.

The rules will be as follows, according to a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry:

Regarding the maximum permitted occupancy in a mall, the occupancy will change from one person per seven square meters to one person per 15 square meters. Regarding the area in the stores themselves, in addition to the rule that applies in the main regulations (according to which occupancy will be one person per seven square meters up to 10 people), in “large” stores of over 150 square meters, maximum occupancy will be one person per 15 square meters (without determining a ‘numerical ceiling’ on the number of those present).

Calculating area regarding the permitted occupancy in a mall (in the common areas) will not include public and commercial places in the mall the operation of which is prohibited (such as theaters).