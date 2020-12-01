Committee Unanimously Picks Amit Eisman for State Attorney Position

YERUSHALAYIM -

Former state attorney Shai Nitzan. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After almost a year without appointing a state attorney, Israel’s State Attorney Search Committee recommended on Monday to appoint attorney Amit Eisman for the role. Former state attorney Shai Nitzan left the post at the end of 2019.

Eisman, 53, Haifa’s District prosecutor and former state attorney deputy, was unanimously chosen by the committee, headed by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit – who is also filling the role of acting state attorney.

He was personally involved in forming the criminal cases against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who now faces trial on corruption charges – over which the prime minister vehemently denies all wrongdoing.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn wrote his support of the recommended candidate. “Attorney Amir Eisman will be an excellent state attorney,” he wrote on social media.

“From all sides it is said of Eisman that he is a brilliant, professional and honest jurist. He was not unanimously selected by the Search Committee for nothing, even though facing excellent candidates. I welcome his selection and am sure he will act independently and impartially to strengthen the rule of law,” Nissenkorn asserted.