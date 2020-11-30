Two Muggings Reported in Crown Heights Sunday Night

(CrownHeights.info) -

Monday, November 30, 2020 at 4:40 am |

A NYPD car in New York City.

There were two incidents of muggings in Crown Heights Sunday night, including one robbery.

The first was a Jewish man who was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his phone and money.

According to a person familiar with the situation, the incident took place on Union St. between Albany and Troy Ave. at approximately 7:00 p.m., when “two masked African American males” pointed a gun at the Jewish man’s face, forcing him to send nearly $200 to them via an app before handing over his phone.

The incident also took a sinister turn when the robbers took a picture of the victim’s ID, a situation that causes added concern.

The police were called and took the victim to the 71st Precinct, where he gave a report on the incident.

“This robbery didn’t happen on Utica Avenue or on Flatbush Avenue,” the source told CrownHeights.info. “It happened in the heart of the Jewish community, on a block that is primarily Jewish.”

The NYPD later told CrownHeights.info that they are presently investigating the incident, correcting that no cash was actually taken, but that the victim was instead forced to transfer nearly $200 via an app. At this time the police believe that incident was a robbery only, and no other motive was at play.

Later, a Jewish woman walking on Rutland Rd. was violently mugged.

The woman was walking on Rutland Rd. near Troy Ave. at approximately 10:00 p.m. when she was approached by an African American man who demanded her money. When she resisted, the man violently shoved her, sending her crashing to the floor. According to reports, the woman lost consciousness and the man took her wallet.

The police and Shomrim were called, but were unable to find her mugger.

Hatzalah was called, and treated the woman for her injuries.