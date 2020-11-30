New York State Hospitals Ordered to ‘Balance Load’ by Redirecting COVID Patients

NEW YORK -

New York hospital networks have been ordered by the state’s Department of Health, effective immediately, to be prepared for overloaded hospitals to send out patients to other hospitals that have available beds and services.

The new mandate is an attempt to manage hospital capacity and to prevent situation in March and April, when individual hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients while others had room in the ICU, from happening again.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the new rule at his press conference on Monday. “We are not going to live through the nightmare of overwhelmed hospitals again,” he said. “If a hospital does get overwhelmed there will be a state investigation.”

In anticipation of a continuous rise in cases, Cuomo said all hospitals are expected to be able to add 50% bed capacity, assemble 90 days worth of PPE to stockpile, and identify retired medical personnel who may be available.

Cuomo said we could expect the first round of vaccinations for essential workers in “next few weeks.” He cautioned, however, that mass immunization of New York’s millions of citizens would take months.

The statewide positivity rate in New York is 4.57% according to state data.

