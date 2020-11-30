Netanyahu: Likud Will Vote Against ‘Unnecessary Elections’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:41 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressing a Likud faction meeting. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The Likud party will vote against “unnecessary elections” and for unity, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Monday at the Likud party meeting.

He pointed at the need to kick-start Israel’s economy, which was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, and tackling the procurement and distribution of vaccines as key reasons for maintaining the unity government.

Israel’s people need a government that works for them, not for elections or politicking, Netanyahu stressed.

The remarks came amid tensions in the coalition, with the Blue and White party reportedly preparing to put a host of legislative proposals opposed by the rightwing and religious parties to a vote, and as Blue and White has threatened to vote to pull down the government on Wednesday.