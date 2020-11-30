Iran’s State Media: Weapon Used in Scientist’s Killing Was Made in Israel

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:27 am |

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Friday. (Fars News Agency via AP)

Iran‘s English-language Press news channel said on Monday that the weapon used in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last week was made in Israel.

“The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry,” an unnamed source told Press news channel.

Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by Western and Israeli government of masterminding a secret nuclear weapons program, was ambushed on a highway near Tehran on Friday and gunned down in his car.

Iran‘s clerical and military rulers have blamed the Islamic Republic’s longtime enemy, Israel, for the killing. Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010.

Speaking before the Press news report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM on Monday that he did not know who was responsible.

Meanwhile, Iran began the burial of Fakhrizadeh in a cemetery in northern Tehran on Monday, state media reported, as the defense minister promised the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing.

State media showed Fakhrizadeh’s coffin, wrapped by an Iranian flag in a ceremony at the defense ministry, where only several dozen senior military commanders and his family attended due to coronavirus precautions.

“The enemies know and I, as a soldier, tell them that no crime, no terror and no stupid act will go unanswered by the Iranian people,” said Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a speech at the ceremony.

His body was later transferred to the Emamzade Saleh cemetery in northern Tehran for burial.