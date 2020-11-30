Arizona Certifies Biden’s Victory Over Trump

(AP) -

Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:09 pm |

President-elect Joe Biden speaking last week in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey certified the result even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud. The lawyers did not provide evidence for their claim.

Ducey said, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.