Israel Sees 3.3% Contagion Rate as Most High Schools Reopened

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 4:28 am |

The Rapid Response Team of the Preventive Medicine Department of the Palestinian Ministry of Health takes examination samples for coronavirus at a health center in Rafah, a town in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israel has seen its national coronavirus infection rate rise over 3% for the first time in weeks as more lockdown restrictions are being lifted.

The Health Ministry said that on Shabbos 569 people tested positive for coronavirus after 17,472 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 3.3%. The increase in the infection rate appears to be related to the small number of survey tests conducted over the weekend.

510 patients are being treated in hospitals. 273 patients are listed in serious condition, of whom 112 are ventilated.

Since the start of the outbreak in the country, 2,854 Israelis have succumbed to the disease.

In the last seven days, 790 coronavirus cases were discovered in Yerushalayim, 258 in Nazareth, 140 in Haifa, 140 in Umm al-Fahm, 139 in Rahat, 137 in Shfar’am, 122 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 102 in Taibeh, 101 in Be’er Sheva, 98 in Holon, 89 in Lod, 84 in Majdal Krum, 82 in Iksal, 77 in Ashdod, 69 in Petach Tikva, 64 in Kafr Qassem, 63 in Bnei Brak, 63 in Kfar Manda, 58 in Yafia, 56 in Ramla, 56 in Qalansawa, 53 in Dalit al-Carmel, 48 in Araba and 48 in Bat Yam.

In the meantime, more and more lockdown restrictions are being lifted as more than 400,000 children in grades 11-12 returned to in-class studies on Sunday morning after the Coronavirus Cabinet voted last week to reopen all schools.

Next Sunday they are set to be joined by some 423,000 children in grades 7-9, who are also set to resume in-class studies.