Coronavirus Center Warns as New Cases Top 1,000 for Second Day Running

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 5:59 pm |

Medical workers wear protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus test Israeli teachers for coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, last month. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center raised the alarm on the rising number of new infection in a weekend report. The warning comes as Israel recorded over 1,000 new virus cases for the second day in a row.

Noting that the increase in infections may in part be due to increased testing, the authors of the report argued that planned rollbacks in coronavirus restrictions set for next week will speed up the morbidity rate in all of the country’s sectors.

According to Health Ministry data, 1,072 of the 53,667 who were tested on Thursday were found to have the coronavirus, with an infection rate of 2%.

There are 279 patients listed in serious condition, a decrease from the 294 who were reported in serious condition on Wednesday. Of those patients in serious condition, 108 are on ventilators.

2836 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus-related illnesses.