Health Ministry DG: We Ordered 10 Million Vaccine Doses From AstraZeneca

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:45 am |

A sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain. (Reuters/Phil Noble/File Photo)

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Chezy Levy addressed the recent controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company regarding its coronavirus vaccine in an interview on Army Radio Friday morning.

“We have contracted with AstraZeneca to purchase 10 million vaccine doses,” he said. “We heard just yesterday that the company is planning to repeat its clinical trials, and we are still analyzing the data. We hope that this development will not cause a substantial delay to the vaccine being approved for use.”

Meanwhile, British housing minister Robert Jenrick also said there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about the data behind the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine and said the independent regulator would work to assess it.

“I don’t think there is any reason to be unduly concerned,” he told Sky News. “We have now written to the body that will independently assess the veracity and the safety of the vaccine.

“We have to let the independent evaluation happen now.”

Some questions have been raised about the Oxford/AstraZeneca data and the robustness of that result.