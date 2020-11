Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm |

With great sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Rav Elya Meir Sorotzkin, z”tl, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiv Tiferes Boruch of Spingfield/Plainfield.

He was the son R’ Boruch Soroktzin z”tl, Rosh Yeshiva of Telz. He was the son-in-law of R’ Shmuel Berenbaum z”tl, the Rosh Yeshiva of Mir Yeshiva.

The levayah has not yet been scheduled.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.