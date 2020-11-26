ZAKA Joins with Dubai-Based Humanitarian Group

YERUSHALAYIM -

Paul Wilson of DIHAD (left) and Yehuda Meshi Zahav, ZAKA chairman, in Abu Dhabi, Thursday. (Courtesy ZAKA)

Zaka Search and Rescue has signed an historic agreement for future cooperation with the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD).

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding for working together in international crises and disasters, and to provide the necessary support to those affected, regardless of color, race, gender, religion or political opinions. The two parties also announced the formal acceptance of ZAKA as an active participant in DIHAD 2021, the leading humanitarian aid and development event in the Middle East.

ZAKA Chairman, Yehuda Meshi Zahav: “We see it as a great privilege, within the implementation of the Abraham Accords, to be the first Israeli humanitarian organization to sign an agreement of cooperation with DIHAD. There is no greater expression of peace than volunteer units partnering for mutual humanitarian aid and assistance, as well as professional training in search, rescue and recovery.”

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of DIHAD Conference and Exhibition and the International Advisory Council- DISAB: “I would like to thank ZAKA for signing this Memorandum of Understanding…for their trust in DIHAD and its sustainable projects that support the service of humanity.

“We are confident that ZAKA’s participation in DIHAD will be of great benefit due to their immense efforts and expertise in the field of humanitarian work and the training of specialized cadres in situations of disaster. We are proud of their joining the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition as the first institution participating in this humanitarian event from the State of Israel.”