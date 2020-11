DUBAI (Reuters) -

Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 6:28 am |

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Israel’s Watergen have signed a strategic partnership in the field of water security, UAE news agency WAM said on Thursday.

“The agreement aims to build a strategic partnership between the two sides to provide water from the air and add a renewable source of clean water suitable for human and agricultural consumption,” WAM said.