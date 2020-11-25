Sunbeam Recalling Faulty Cooking Devices

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 5:54 pm |

The recalled Sunbeam Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker

Sunbeam products is recalling nearly a million Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission has announced.

Note: This is NOT the type of utensil typically used in Jewish homes on Shabbos.

The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product. Sunbeam Products has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

This recall involves Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on label on bottom of unit. The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

About 914,430 items are being recalled in the U.S., and 28,330 in Canada.

Owners of this product can enter the serial number at https://recall.crock-pot.com/ to check if their product is included in the recall.

More information may be obtained at U.S. or Canadian government sites.