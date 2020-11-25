Polls Show Rightwing Bloc Growing Stronger

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 6:27 am |

Workers pack ballot boxes ahead of the Knesset elections in the Logistics Center of the Central Elections Committee, in Shoham. (Flash90, File)

Political polls aired Tuesday projected a very close race between Yamina and Likud in the next elections, giving the Likud a narrow, four-seat lead.

Still, polls on Channel 13 News and Kan 11 predicted that the rightwing bloc will grow stronger and will be able to form a coalition even without a centrist party the likes of Blue and White.

According to the poll released by Channel 13, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 27 seats and Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party would secure 23 seats.

Yamina has been growing steadily stronger in the polls, and it seems the national-religious faction will pose a significant challenge for the Likud, notably among rightwing voters.

The survey, conducted by the Midgam polling institute, projected that Yesh Atid would win 20 seats, followed by the Joint List of Arab parties with 12, Blue and White with 10, Yisrael Beytenu retaining their current eight, Shas and United Torah Judaism with seven seats each, and Meretz with six seats.

As previous polls have shown, the Labor, Gesher, Jewish Home, Derech Eretz and Otzma Yehudit parties are not expected to past the electoral threshold.

As for the political blocs, the poll projected that the rightwing bloc would secure 64 seats, which is enough to form a government. The center-left bloc – Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Meretz and the Joint List – secured 48 mandates.

Kan 11’s poll gave the Likud 31 seats, followed by Yamina with 21, Yesh Atid with 17, the Joint List of Arab parties with 11, Blue and White with 10, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu with nine seats each, United Torah Judaism with seven and Meretz with six seats.

Kan’s survey projected a 68-seat majority for the rightwing bloc, compared to 43 seats for the center-left bloc.