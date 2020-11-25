Government Deciding Who Gets Covid Shots First

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:58 pm |

Pedestrians pass by the Pfizer world headquarters, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/ Ted Shaffrey)

With the first shipments of Covid-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Israel in December, the government is thinking ahead to the question of who will be entitled to be vaccinated first.

Since only a fraction of the millions of doses necessary for the entire population will be available before the end of the year, priorities have to be set.

According to a report on Channel 12 Wednesday night, a preliminary outline of such priorities are as follows:

Medical staff and doctors. People aged 65 and up and other high-risk groups. Workers who regularly come into contact with the public, teachers and prisoners. Expectant mothers and babies, workers at retirement homes. The rest of the population.

There has been no official comment on the matter as yet.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday evening that 835 people were diagnosed with coronavirus since Tuesday, out of the 59,664 people who were screened.

Some 285 patients were in serious condition Wednesday night, including 110 intubated patients.

The death toll rose to 2,826.