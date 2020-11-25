Want up-to-the-
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
ט' כסלו תשפ"א
ט' כסלו תשפ"א
Dubai: First Minyan Minchah in World’s Tallest Building
Dubai: First Minyan Minchah in World’s Tallest Building
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 7:30 am |
ט' כסלו תשפ"א
A minyan for Minchah was held Wednesday afternoon in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the first time a minyan was held on the top floor of the world’s tallest building.
A view from the building.
