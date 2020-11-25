Border Police Shoot Dead Car Rammer at Checkpoint Near Capital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:21 am |

Israeli police inspectors and bomb squad unit at the scene where Border Police forces shot and killed a driver who allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle into a security guard at az-Za’ayyem checkpoint near Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli border police shot dead an east Yerushalayim man who rammed an officer after his identity papers were questioned at a checkpoint outside the capital on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The suspect—later identified by the Palestinian news site Maan as Nur Jamal Shaqir, a 30-year-old resident of the Silwan neighborhood—was stopped was stopped at the A’zaim checkpoint east of Yerushalayim and asked to identify himself. The papers he showed appeared to belong to someone else, however.

As he was being questioned, the suspect, he suddenly sped his car toward a border guard, hitting and lightly injuring him, police said.

Shaqir was shot by other officers at the scene and taken to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus, where he was pronounced dead, the medical center said.