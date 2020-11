Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:54 am |

BROOKLYN

Chesed Shel Emes members and NYPD officers at the scene of the accident Tuesday evening.

A fatal accident occurred in Midwood on Tuesday evening, as Mrs. Bella Wolman, 69, was struck and killed by a car.

The incident occurred on Avenue M and East 12th Street. Mrs. Wolman, wife of ybl”c Rabbi Yosef Wolman, was transported to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chesed Shel Emes responded to the scene to ensure kavod hameis.

The levayah has not yet been scheduled.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.