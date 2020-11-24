Verizon to Provide Internet Access for Low Income New Yorkers

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:41 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability. City Hall. Monday, November 23, 2020. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

The wireless service provider Verizon will work with New York City to connect half a million low income and public housing families to better, faster Internet service.

The service is expected to be utilized for children to access online classes, parents to work from home, and the elderly and disabled stuck at home to connect with loved ones. All New York City Housing Authority buildings will be outfitted with improved Internet.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at his press conference on Tuesday. Verizon is providing the services for the city after the local government scrutinized Verizon’s failure to uphold an agreement it made with the Bloomberg administration to expand its coverage for public housing.

“If you are a child who needs access to an online class or a senior who wants to see a loved one, you know better than most how vital internet access is to daily life,” said Corporation Counsel James Johnson. “We resolved this case so that more New Yorkers will have access to a vital tool. The pandemic has underscored this critical need. This resolution could not be more timely.”

In July, the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity’s announced it would be extending internet service for 600,000 low income and public housing families in New York City over the next year and a half.